Can’t create a Facebook avatar? These may be the reasons

SAN ANTONIO – So you want to join in on the avatar fun on Facebook. You have the outfit in mind, you’re thinking if you should play it up with colorful hair, but then you try to make one and — nothing.

You’re not alone, according to social media. Facebook and Reddit users keep asking how to create a Facebook avatar, as many people have already shared their creations on their timelines, keeping the rest of us in FOMO mode.

Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook App, responded to some of those questions after she announced the avatars’ launch last week.

Want to make your Facebook avatar? Here’s how.

She said the free, personalizable characters are being rolled out.

“And for people who don’t have it quite yet, it’s rolling out, don’t worry it will be here soon,” she said last week.

For those who are not seeing an option to create their avatars, here are some tips on how to get the avatar creation going:

Make sure your Facebook App is updated to the latest version.

Try opening your Facebook or Messenger comment composer. Then, click on the “smiley face” button and then on the sticker tab. Click on “Create Your Avatar!”

Click on the big, blue Facebook icon at the bottom of your phone screen. Next, scroll down and select “See More.” Then, click on “Avatars," click on “Next" and then “Get started.”

“Turn on your location for Facebook. That’s the only way it works,” Reddit user Feeling_Spring said.

“I had to go to the app store and update Facebook. Then when I viewed someone’s avatar there was a little, “get it” icon in the lower right-hand corner,” Reddit user blueavocado2 said.

“cant make one on FB but I could make one in messenger. Open your last message and click on the smiley face in the comment bar. Once it opens stickers click on what looks like the Angry Bird on the bottom towards the left. It will open the Avatar creator,” Reddit user briaugar416 said.

Hopefully, these tips can work for you.

As you create your avatar, you can match your own appearance, or you can mix it up. You can change their facial features, body shape, clothing, etc.

Then you can share your avatar stickers in the comments, Facebook stories and you can share it on your newsfeed.