Want to make your Facebook avatar? Here’s how.

You’ve probably seen it all over your Facebook newsfeed in the last 24 hours - all of your friends have created their Facebook avatar characters.

The feature was rolled out on the social media platform last week - but don’t worry, you can join in the fun too!

Here’s how it works:

- Log in to your Facebook account on your phone

- Click on the big, blue Facebook icon at the bottom of your phone screen.

Here is a screenshot of the Facebook icon. (Facebook)

Next, scroll down and select “See More.”

Next, scroll down and select “See More.” (Screenshot) (Facebook)

- Then, click on “Avatars," click on “Next" and then “Get started.”

Avatars button on Facebook. (Screenshot) (Facebook)

From there, Facebook will guide you the rest of the way.

You’re free to customize your avatar to match your own appearance, or you can mix it up how you see fit! You can change their facial features, body shape, clothing, etc.

After you’ve created your avatar, you’re free to use your personalized avatar stickers in the comments, Facebook stories and you can share it to your newsfeed and show it off to your friends.

Happy avatar creating!

