Merit Coffee donates proceeds from Baby Yoda Fiesta medals to help local children in need

SAN ANTONIO – One local coffee shop is helping children combat chronic hunger after raising funds from selling its one-of-a-kind Fiesta medal this year.

Merit Coffee, which was six locations in San Antonio, created a Baby Yoda-themed medal for customers. The proceeds of the medal sales were donated to Snack Pak 4 Kids - San Antonio, a group that helps children who are food insecure.

Merit Coffee will sell its Baby Yoda Fiesta medal for $10 starting in March. (Merit Coffee)

Merit Coffee creative manager Justin Frey told KSAT 12 late last week that the donation from the Fiesta medal sales will provide almost 4,000 Snack Paks to children in Bexar County.

The 4,000 Snack Paks can take care of 90 kids for an entire school year, Frey said.

The medal was available in early March at $10.

