President Trump postponing the G7 to at least September

President Donald Trump has announced he is postponing the G7 until at least September and wants to invite four additional countries to the summit: Russia, Australia, India and South Korea.

"I'm postponing it because I don't feel as a G7 it probably represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

The summit includes the world's economic leaders.

White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah said the President wants to bring other traditional allies, including Five Eyes countries, into the mix, as well as those impacted by coronavirus, and to talk about the future of China.

The President had recently said he planned to host the G7 in person later next month, but has faced a mixed and uncertain response from other G7 leaders on attending the summit in person amid the pandemic.