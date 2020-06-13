Atlanta police officer shoots a black man dead at a fast-food drive-thru, authorities say

An Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta, who was African American.

Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.

"The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We'll provide an update as soon as we can," the tweet said.

Brooks' killing comes amid global protests and discussion of racism and police use of force following the death of George Floyd last month in custody in Minneapolis. Atlanta has seen frequent protests, including some that turned violent.

Six Atlanta Police Department officers were facing charges of using excessive force during one, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced June 2. Two of the officers were fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Friday, officers responded to a call at 10:33 p.m. about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around it, the GBI said in a statement.

Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.

An officer drew his Taser and, witnesses said, the man grabbed it, the statement said. An officer then shot him.

Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.

One officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.

CNN has reached out to the APD, GBI and the mayor's office but they have not responded.

‘I thought Atlanta was higher than that’

At the Wendy's in southeast Atlanta, Decatur Redd, who said he is a relative of Brooks, spoke with reporters and a crowd of people.

"I don't know how to do this because I never knew that I was going to have to do this," Redd said. "I've watched this on the internet, from the whole George Floyd situation to us coming together like we're doing and this whole thing landed on my doorstep with my little cousin.

"I thought Atlanta was higher than that. I thought Atlanta was bigger than that," Redd said.

"We've been watching this happen for so many years, with young black boys around the country just dying in vain," Redd said. "I just don't want that to continue and keep happening like that."

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams commented on Twitter.

"The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for -- but so too should accountability," Abrams wrote. "Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death."

The Georgia NAACP said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields should be fired immediately.

"The City of Atlanta must not only address this with their words, but also their actions," said President James Woodall in a media call.

District Attorney investigating

The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

Howard, the district attorney, issued a statement Friday afternoon.

"My office has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident," Howard said. "Members of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office were on scene shortly after the shooting, and we have been in investigative sessions ever since to identify all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."

CNN affiliate WSB reports this is the 48th police shooting the GBI has investigated in 2020.