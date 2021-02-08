AP PHOTOS: Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl, 1st with Tampa Bay

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tom Brady has won a record seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing three touchdown passes while keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a second consecutive championship in a 31-9 victory.

Brady threw two TD passes to Rob Gronkowski, the 43-year-old’s longtime teammate in New England, and earned his record fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Brady won his first six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

After 20 seasons in New England, Brady signed a $50 million, two-year contract with Tampa in March. The Buccaneers hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a postseason game since the 2002 title season.

The 25-year-old Mahomes lost by double digits for the first time in his stellar career. Both of the 2018 MVP’s playoff losses have come against Brady. The other was in the AFC championship game two years ago.

It was the first time Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to their first championship in five decades last season, lost a game he started by more than one possession since Nov. 19, 2016, when Texas Tech fell 66-10 to Iowa State.

Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl at 68. Pop star The Weeknd performed the halftime show, running through his many hits in a 14-minute set.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans attended, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.

A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with 5:03 left in the game. Kansas City’s high-powered offense never got that far against Tampa’s ferocious defense.

The Buccaneers earned their second NFL title and first in 18 years as the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild card to reach the Super Bowl, and joined the NHL’s Lightning as a 2020 season champion. The Rays also went to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady shouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

El quarterback Patrick Mahomes de los Chiefs de Kansas City pasa el baln ante el asedio de Shaquil Barrett de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay durante el Super Bow, el domingo 7 de febrero de 2021 en Tampa, Florida. (AP Foto/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen grabs the leg of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Down judge Sarah Thomas (53) watches on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are seen on a scoreboard screen delivering a message before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the locker room following NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)