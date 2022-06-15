Videos show Yellowstone’s unprecedented flood that washed away homes, ‘dramatically changed’ landscape

A building collapses into the rapidly moving flood waters of the Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana, on Monday.

The unprecedented flood that raged through Yellowstone this week has “dramatically changed” the landscape of the area that took thousands of years to forge.

Videos posted on social media show the historic floodwaters rushing through towns, washing away homes, and tearing out bridges and roads. One popular fishing river was pushed off course, possibly permanently, according to the Associated Press.

As of late Tuesday, all park entrances and roads are temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions, driving more than 10,000 visitors out of the park. The backcountry is also closed at this time, and visitors in those areas were making their way out on Tuesday.

The park could remain closed for as long as a week, and northern entrances may not reopen this summer, Superintendent Cam Sholly said.

“I’ve heard this is a 1,000-year event, whatever that means these days. They seem to be happening more and more frequently,” he said.

Sholly noted some weather forecasts include the possibility of additional flooding this weekend.

Days of rain and rapid snowmelt wrought havoc across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, where it washed away cabins, swamped small towns and knocked out power.

WATCH: House washed away by floodwaters in Montana

It hit the park as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up during its 150th anniversary year.

“The landscape literally and figuratively has changed dramatically in the last 36 hours,” said Bill Berg, a commissioner in nearby Park County. “A little bit ironic that this spectacular landscape was created by violent geologic and hydrologic events, and it’s just not very handy when it happens while we’re all here settled on it.”

WATCH: Homes in Red Lodge, Montana damaged by floodwaters

Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

Heavy rain on top of melting mountain snow pushed the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers to record levels Monday and triggered rock and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service. The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs topped a record set in 1918.

Yellowstone’s northern roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time. The flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.

