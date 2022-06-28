WATCH LIVE: Health and Human Services unveils ‘action plan’ after the overturning of Roe v. Wade

The Health and Human Services secretary will hold a news conference in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Secretary Xavier Becerra is slated to unveil an action plan, under President Joe Biden’s direction, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Washington D.C.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to end constitutional protections for abortion, leaving it up to the states to decide whether to allow the procedure.

The Associated Press states that as of Saturday, abortion services stopped in at least 11 states.

