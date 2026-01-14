Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Testimony in ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial reaches Day 7
Could a shift from La Niña to El Niño in 2026 finally bring drought relief for San Antonio?
Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association
‘My sister went into the fatal funnel’: Woman escorted out of courtroom following outburst during Adrian Gonzales trial
Zavala County deputy details ties to Robb, confrontation with shooter in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
3 people shot, hospitalized after crash turned shooting on U.S. Highway 90, SAPD says

National

Brazilian au pair testifies against former employer and lover in double homicide case

Olivia Diaz

Associated Press

1 / 5
Juliana Peres Magalhes testifies during the double murder trial for Brendan Banfield in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)
Brendan Banfield looks on during his double murder trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)
Juliana Peres Magalhes is escorted into the courtroom before continuing her testimony, during the double murder trial for Brendan Banfield in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)
FILE - This image provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and taken on Oct. 13, 2023, was submitted as evidence in the murder case against Brendan Banfield shows a framed photo of Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhes on his bedside table in Herndon, Va. (Fairfax County Police Department via AP, File)
Juliana Peres Magalhes testifies during the double murder trial for Brendan Banfield in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Juliana Peres Magalhes testifies during the double murder trial for Brendan Banfield in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner, Pool)

FAIRFAX, Va. – A Brazilian au pair who has pleaded guilty to manslaughter testified against her former employer and lover on Wednesday in a double homicide case that prosecutors say was part of an elaborate scheme to get rid of the man's wife.

Brendan Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan at the Banfields’ home in northern Virginia. He has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted.

Recommended Videos

Prosecutors have said that Banfield, an IRS agent, and Juliana Peres Magalhães, the family’s au pair, were in love. In order to get rid of Christine Banfield, the pair impersonated her on a social media site for sexual fetishes and spent a month arranging an elaborate rape scenario with Ryan, a stranger. They killed Ryan and Christine Banfield after staging it to look like they had shot an intruder who was attacking Christine Banfield with a knife, Magalhães testified on Tuesday.

Magalhães, who was raised in the outskirts of São Paulo, was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in 2024 after cooperating with investigators. She will be sentenced at the conclusion of Banfield’s trial. Depending on her cooperation with authorities, attorneys have said she could be sentenced to the time she’s already served.

Banfield’s attorney, John Carroll, said in opening statements on Tuesday that Magalhães had maintained her innocence for a year but eventually changed her story after she lost faith in her attorney.

On Wednesday, Carroll asked Magalhães to read portions from letters she had written from jail to Brendan Banfield and others. They expressed depression and frustration with her situation. “No strength. No courage. No hope,” she wrote at one point.

Carroll challenged Magalhães on why she had finally decided to accept a plea deal after previously rejecting them. He pointed out that it only happened after Banfield was arrested and after a health scare that landed Magalhães in the hospital. When Magalhães said she wanted to tell the truth, Carroll asked, “From Oct. 13, 2023, to Oct. 28, 2024, you were not concerned with telling the truth?” referencing the time between her arrest and her confession.

“I withheld the truth for a long time, just to myself,” she said. “It was a lot for me to deal with. There is only so much your brain can take before your body starts responding to the stress as well.”

Banfield, whose 4-year-old daughter was at the house on the morning of the killings, is also charged with child abuse and felony child cruelty in connection with the case. He will face those charges during the aggravated murder trial.

___

Associated Press writer Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos