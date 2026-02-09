New video footage released from day of the fatal Brown University shooting

FILE - Photos of Brown University shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, left, and Ella Cook, lay on a makeshift memorial outside the Engineering Research Center, Dec. 16, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – New video footage from the day of the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others was released Monday, with city officials saying they had redacted the most graphic, violent images to avoid harming victims and “maintain the trust we have built in our community.”

“It is incredibly important to me that the city of Providence remains fully transparent, accountable and compliant with the state’s Access to Public Records Act,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement. “We also know that the footage and audio we are required to release will likely be harmful and traumatizing for the victims, families and neighbors who are still trying to heal and recover from this incident.”

News outlets across the U.S. and other countries had been requesting body camera footage, audio clips and other public records shortly after the shooting took place in mid-December.

The newly released material includes audio of a campus police officer calling city police at 4:07 p.m. “This is Brown police. We have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street,” the officer said. “We do have a victim but we do not know where they are.”

Four minutes later, campus police called back with an update: “We have a suspect description, wearing all black and a ski mask, unknown travel direction.”

Separately, the city released roughly 20 minutes of body camera footage of the officer in charge of the initial response to the shooting. The heavily redacted footage shows a chaotic and confusing scene of officers not knowing if the shooter was still in the building and attempts to quickly find a safe spot to send the students evacuated from the building. Scattered backpacks, gloves and other items can be seen in the hallway.

“Let’s get these rescues in, where are we staging rescue?” the officer, who was not identified, says in the video.

He later cautions other officers, “Shooter might still be in the building, so use caution alright.”

Long portions of the video are either blacked out or with the audio redacted. The video is also blocked by the officer's arms in front of the camera.

The city also released audio of communication among responding officers and dispatchers.

“We’ve got victims in the this building, get some rescues over here,” said one officer.

“Be advised this is an active shooter situation. We have multiple victims in this building.”

The city released those records Monday, saying they waited at the request of the victims′ families until after a memorial service was held the previous week on Brown’s campus.

On Dec. 13, gunman Claudio Neves Valente, 48, entered a study session in a Brown academic building and opened fire on students, killing 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook and 18-year-old freshman MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and wounding nine others.

Two days later, authorities say Neves Valente, who had been a graduate student at Brown studying physics during the 2000-01 school year, also fatally shot Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at Loureiro’s Boston-area home.

Neves Valente, who had attended school with Loureiro in Portugal in the 1990s, was found dead days later in a New Hampshire storage facility.

The Justice Department has since said Neves Valente planned the attack for years and left behind videos in which he confessed to the killings but gave no motive. The FBI recovered the electronic device containing the series of videos during a search of the storage facility where Neves Valente’s body was found.

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.