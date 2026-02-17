Skip to main content
National

4 dead in crashes involving over 30 vehicles in 'brown out' conditions on Colorado interstate

Associated Press

This photo provided by Colorado State Patrol shows a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Pueblo, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Colorado State Patrol via AP) (Uncredited)

PUEBLO, Colo. – Four people died in crashes involving over 30 vehicles, including six semitrailers, on an interstate in Colorado Tuesday after blowing dirt made it nearly impossible to see, authorities said.

Dirt kicked up by heavy winds blew across Interstate 25 just south of Pueblo around 10 a.m. causing a “brown out,” Maj. Brian Lyons of the Colorado State Patrol said.

“Visibility was next to nothing,” he said.

Twenty-nine people who were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe, Lyons said. There were crashes on either side of the interstate, he said.

The cause of the crashes about two miles (3.2 kilometers) south of Pueblo is still being investigated. The lack of visibility will be considered as one of the factors, but others may also be involved, said Trooper Sherri Mendez, a patrol spokesperson.

The eastern half of Colorado was being hit by strong winds Tuesday, which combined with warm weather and very dry conditions, have raised the risk of wildfires and caused flight delays at Denver's airport.

Meanwhile, it was snowing in the western part of the state, bringing much needed snow to the mountains.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

