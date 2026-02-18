Authorities are using deep-sea tech to try to find the sunken fishing boat off Massachusetts

Gryphon Orfanos, who in the past worked on the fishing vessel "Lily Jean", stands on the pier of the homeport of the fishing boat that went missing with seven onboard, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

GLOUCESTER, Mass. – A coalition of authorities is deploying technology to try to locate the wreck of a fishing boat that sank last month off Massachusetts, killing all seven aboard. But winter weather and sea conditions have thus far slowed their efforts.

The 72-foot (22-meter) vessel Lily Jean was returning to port early Jan. 30 to repair fishing gear when it sank in frigid Atlantic waters off the historic fishing port of Gloucester. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Massachusetts Environmental Police, are cooperating to try to find the wreck of the ship and potentially recover the bodies of the deceased, officials said Wednesday.

The Lily Jean sank in waters that were more than 300 feet deep and very inhospitable in winter. Environmental police have deployed side-scan sonar to try to gather data and detect anomalies on the ocean floor, officials said. They said they also hope to be able to send a remotely operated vehicle to the site to gather photos and video, but seas have thus far made that challenging.

Officials will provide updates to the community that is still grieving the loss of the victims, said Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Republican of Gloucester.

“One of the most haunting things about grief or loss at sea is the not knowing," Tarr said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Answering those questions requires a tremendous amount of effort.”

The Coast Guard initially launched a search and rescue mission after receiving an alert from the vessel about 25 miles (40 kilometers) off Cape Ann. Searchers found a debris field near where the alert was sent along with a body in the water and an empty life raft, the Coast Guard said. The search was suspended the following day, and the community has rallied around the families of the victims since.

Gloucester is America's oldest seaport and is well known for its close-knit fishing community. The book and movie “The Perfect Storm” were inspired by the FV Andrea Gail, which went missing at sea in 1991.

Coast Guard officials identified the victims of the sinking of the Lily Jean as captain Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo and crew members Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short and Sean Therrien. Also aboard was Jada Samitt, a fisheries observer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ricky Beal, brother of Paul Beal Sr., said during Wednesday's news conference that he is hopeful the investigation will help families in the community better understand what happened. He also encouraged anyone following the investigation not to spread false information about it.

"As of now, hopefully in the future, the investigation will give us some light on what happened. But as of now, only God knows what happened that fateful morning,” Beal said.

The Lily Jean, Sanfilippo, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show “Nor’Easter Men.” The captain is described as a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, out of Gloucester, in the Georges Bank. The crew is shown working in dangerous weather conditions for hours on end, spending as many as 10 days offshore catching haddock, lobster and flounder.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.