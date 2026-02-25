Skip to main content
National

FBI serving search warrants at Los Angeles school district headquarters and superintendent’s home

Eric Tucker And Christopher Weber

Associated Press

FILE - Los Angeles District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, at podium, holds a news conference as SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, listen, in Los Angeles City Hall, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LOS ANGELES – The FBI is serving search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters and the superintendent’s home.

Federal officials in Los Angeles were serving the warrants Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. The nature of the investigation and what allegations were being examined was not immediately clear.

The district and the superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to emails and a voicemail requesting comment from the AP.

TV news footage showed agents in FBI shirts and jackets outside Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's modest home in the San Pedro neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown LA. There was no visible sign of agents outside the district headquarters as of mid-morning.

The sprawling Los Angeles Unified School District is the nation's second largest, with more than 500,000 students and covering more than two dozen cities.

Carvalho has been its superintendent since February 2022. Before that, he was the longtime superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

__

Tucker reported from Washington.

