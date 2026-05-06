Judge releases note that cellmate says he found after Jeffrey Epstein's suspected suicide try

FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK – A note Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate claimed he found after the financier’s first suspected jail suicide attempt was made public Wednesday after it had been sealed and locked in a courthouse vault for nearly five years as part of an unrelated legal dispute.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York, ordered the note’s release after The New York Times petitioned last week to unseal it and other documents in a case involving the cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione.

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Few people had known about the note until Tartaglione, a former police officer who is serving a life sentence for killing four people, mentioned it on a podcast last year. Tartaglione claimed he discovered the note in a book in his cell after Epstein was found on July 23, 2019, with a strip of bedsheet around his neck.

“They investigated me for month -- found nothing!!!” said the short note, which is hard to decipher in some places. “It is a treat to be able to choose” the “time to say goodbye," the note continues. “Watcha want me to do -- Bust out cryin!!”

“NO FUN,” the note concludes, with those words underlined. “NOT WORTH IT!!”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal jail in Manhattan, on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The medical examiner ruled it a suicide and authorities have pointed to a series of missteps by jail personnel — including browsing the internet and sleeping when they should've been checking on Epstein — for allowing him to take his own life.

It is unclear who wrote the note that Tartaglione claimed he found. It wasn’t mentioned in the lengthy government reports examining the circumstances of Epstein's death.