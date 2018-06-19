NEISD approves one percent pay raise for employees

SAN ANTONIO - The North East Independent School District board of trustees approved a one percent salary increase for employees at a board meeting Monday.

The board also voted include a one percent retention incentive, according to the district.

Pay scales will be as follows:

Teacher Pay Scales:

Increase the starting salary for teachers/librarians, with zero years of experience to $51,652

Place new-to-district teachers/librarians with 25+ years of experience at the new 2018-2019 maximum of $60,828

For eligible teachers/librarians, grant an across the board 1% increase off of the new 2018-2019 midpoint, equaling $552 for a full-time teacher/librarian

Professional/Administrative and Classified Pay Scales:

Adjust the professional/administrative pay scales by 1%

Grant a 1% general pay increase for eligible employees off of the midpoint of the new 2018-2019 pay scales

For returning employees not earning a year of credit, grant a scale adjustment increase of half a percent (0.5%) off of the midpoint of the new 2018-2019 pay scales

The retention incentive will be available for full-time employees hired prior to Oct 1 and will be paid in two portions — each at the end of the 2018-2019 school semesters.

“Our ability to give our hard-working employees a raise is almost non-existent given the limited funding we receive from the state,” said Dr. Brian G. Gottardy, superintendent of schools. “This extra cash flow came at a time when we weren’t sure what we’d be able to do for our teachers. I am very happy that a one percent pay raise and a one percent retention supplement is being approved by our trustees. Our employees deserve it.”

NEISD is receiving a one-time payment of $8.5 million from the Bexar County Appraisal District to help offset the loss of tax revenue from residents protesting their property taxes, something that directly affects the schools.

NEISD will also retain $7 million as part of an insurance settlement from 2016 hail storm damage to campuses.

After all repair work – which has been ongoing since day one -- is complete, there will be approximately $7 million remaining, according to NEISD.

