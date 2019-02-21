New health care facility on South Side won't turn anyone away

SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilman Rey Saldana wants to remind the community that everyone is welcome at a brand new medical center on the city's South Side.

The CentroMed Primary Care and Wellness Center off Ray Ellison Drive provides medical, dental, behavioral health and social and nutritional services to anyone who comes through the door.

In particular, the center strives to serve those who may be underserved in the community, including the homeless and those living below the poverty line.

“The clinic is getting service, but we want more folks to know, ‘It's in your backyard and you shouldn’t be afraid to walk through the door and ask questions, because if you hold off on that question, if you hold it off too long, if it's a medical issue, it can become an emergency,’” Saldana said.

The center also features a fitness center for which anyone can sign up. Saldana said about 1,400 people have joined so far.

