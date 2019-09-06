Politics with The Post: Military projects set aside after money diverted to fund border wall

This week, $3.6 billion from the Pentagon budget were freed up to pay for President Donald Trump's border wall.

The money is coming from funds that was set aside for more than 100 military construction projects.

Locally, the Camp Bullis dining facility is on the list of affected projects.

KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur spoke with Washington Post reporter Paul Sonne to discuss the big projects that are losing funding.

