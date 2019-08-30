Nix Health announces major layoff in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Nix Health plans to close one of its San Antonio facilities by the end of the year, according to a layoff notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Officials will close the Nix Home Care facility, located at 2929 Mossrock. Officials plan to shutter the home health department by November, according to the letter.

Up to 585 employees will be laid off and affected employees will receive a 60-day notice before it happens.

Nix Health is required to announce the plans due to the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The group's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, has struggled financially. In July, the historic Nix Medical Center in downtown San Antonio was listed for sale.

Company officials also previously indicated Nix Health may be sold.

"We are currently reviewing strategic options for our Nix Health operations," company officials said. "These options may include identifying a local or national operator to acquire the facilities."

