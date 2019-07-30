Historic River Walk building for sale: Future of Nix Medical Center uncertain

SAN ANTONIO - One of downtown San Antonio's most historic buildings is up for sale.

The Jim Nix Professional Building, home to Nix Health, was recently listed for sale. The sale is being handled by Newmark Knight Frank, a Houston-based company.

The 310,000-square-foot building is 24 stories tall, was built in 1930 and is part of the city's historic registry.

The building not only houses Nix Health, it also has office space and a sublevel space on the River Walk that is leased to Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The sale of the building leaves the future of Nix Health in jeopardy. The group's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, indicated it may sell Nix Health.

"We are currently reviewing strategic options for our Nix Health operations," company officials said. "These options may include identifying a local or national operator to acquire the facilities."

The downtown hospital has been in operation for nearly 90 years and is part of San Antonio's storied history.

