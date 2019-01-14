Nonprofits come together for memorial, burial service for baby King Jay

SAN ANTONIO - Nonprofits are coming together to help San Antonians remember 8-month-old King Jay Davila. The infant's father, Christopher Davila, led police to a field late Friday night where he said he buried his son's remains.

The area has become a makeshift memorial for King Jay.

“Father God, you see the tears, you see the hurt, you see the pain in our city,” Pamela Allen prayed Sunday night during a balloon release for the child.

Allen is the executive director of Eagles Flight Advocacy. Her nonprofit, along with Riders United for Children, hosted the balloon release.

Todd Patterson, with Riders United for Children, said he hopes Sunday's gathering brought some closure to the community.

“It feels like we are closer to King Jay,” Patterson said.

While authorities believe the body Davila led them to late Friday night is King Jay, the medical examiner has not yet concluded its autopsy on the infant and has not positively identified the remains.

With the autopsy still outstanding, a funeral date has not been set. However, King Jay's mother, Jasmine Gonzales, said it will be a private ceremony.

The Castle Ridge Funeral Home has volunteered to pay for the infant’s funeral, and the cost of the burial will be covered by the nonprofit Any Baby Can.

