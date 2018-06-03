Organization protests ‘ongoing violence against immigrants' in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO - A funeral procession was held in protest for what one group said is ongoing violence against immigrants.

The group Movimiento Cosecha met in front of the Bexar County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon and marched to the San Fernando Cathedral.

The organization called for a day of mourning for deaths they say were caused by immigration officials.

The body of Claudia Patricia Gomez was buries in Guatemala on Saturday. She was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Laredo on May 23.

The Border Patrol initially said the agent fired after being attacked by multiple subjects using blunt objects. The agency later said the group had ignored the agent’s orders to get on the ground and rushed him.

