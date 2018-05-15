Palo Alto College recognized as one of top community colleges in nation

SAN ANTONIO - Palo Alto College is being recognized as one of the top community colleges in the country.

On Monday, Palo Alto College formally announced it was named one of the 10 finalists for the 2019 Aspen Prize for community college excellence.

Every two years, the Aspen Institute in Washington D.C. recognizes the top community colleges in the nation.

There are over 1,100 community colleges in the U.S. In October, administrators were informed that four of the five colleges within the Alamo Colleges District were part of the top 150.

San Antonio College, St. Phillip's College, Northwest Vista College and Palo Alto College made the top 150.

Dr. Ruben Flores, the president of Palo Alto College, said it's a testament to their faculty and staff supporting students, and to their students who have succeeded in competing against other students across the country.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.