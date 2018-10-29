Pearl named one of 15 great places in America

SAN ANTONIO - The Pearl has been named one of 15 great places in America by the American Planning Association (APA).

“The City of San Antonio is honored to be recognized by the American Planning Association,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "Pearl has been a great success for San Antonio, helping us connect all our residents with downtown San Antonio.

The APA recognized the Pearl neighborhood in planning excellence, calling it “a demonstration of how one success begets another.”

Defining characteristics of the historic Pearl are the unique features the site offers, including the Pearl Park which features a splash pad for children, the Culinary Institute, award-winning boutique Hotel Emma and 50 locally run businesses.

“The vision for Pearl was to bring back the dynamics and characteristics that once made this a great neighborhood -- a connection to our distinct South Texas heritage, dense and dynamic activities and, most importantly, lots of people making and doing things that they are proud to share,” said Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer for Pearl.

More than 30,000 people visit the Pearl every week, with 8,000 attending the twice-weekly farmers’ market.

Other neighborhoods recognized by the APA are:

Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati, Ohio

Seward in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Heart of Missoula in Missoula, Montana

Uptown Greenwood in Greenwood, South Carolina

“Voters recently approved the city’s largest-ever bond program, which will help reconstruct two corridors next to Pearl, creating better access to walking, biking and mass transit options. This is an exciting time for Pearl and downtown San Antonio,” said city manager Sheryl Sculley.

