PETA calls out Big Boi over fur coat at Super Bowl halftime show

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Big Boi performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Georgia - Big Boi made a grandiose enterance to the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, arriving in an old-school Cadillac while donning a big fur coat.

Animal rights group, PETA, took to Twitter to call out the Outkast rapper, saying, "The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit."

PETA told TMZ that the rapper's coat likely cost "an estimated 25 red foxes their lives."

The group reportedly sent a letter to Big Boi urging him to donate his fur coat to those in need and asked him to consider making the switch to faux fur.

