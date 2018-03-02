Pets now welcome at The Shops at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO - The Shops at La Cantera starting March 1 are welcoming well-behaved pets to its grounds.

According to a press release, pets are now allowed in all mall common areas except the children's play area and water fountains. Pet friendly merchants, businesses and dining establishments can be identified on site through both "Take One" brochures and via mall directories.

The press release said pets are to always be on a leash and you should have an up-to-date vaccination tag on the collar. Using a carrier for small dogs is a good way to go, the press release said.

All dogs at The Shops must be under the control of their owner at all times.

The release said guests with pets should be prepared to clean up after any canine friend. If you forget to bring waste disposal bags, The Shops at La Cantera will now have six waste bag dispenser sites that can be found throughout the property.

"We have always welcomed service dogs and have hosted pet friendly events in the past. Plus, we offer a world-class shopping experience in an enviable outdoor setting that includes retail, offices, apartments and restaurants, so a pet friendly policy is just a logical evolution for this property," Brian Schroeder, senior general manager for The Shops at La Cantera said. "We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our merchants, with more than 75 percent agreeing to allow customers to bring dogs inside of their stores."

