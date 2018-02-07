Get a sneak peek at the luxury shopping center being built across from the RIM

SAN ANTONIO - An Austin-based development firm is planning a multi-million dollar shopping center directly across I-10 from the RIM.

Developers hope to break ground on "La Cantera Heights" sometime this year. The project is a joint venture between CSW Development and USAA Real Estate.

The land, which has been owned by USAA for decades, will be converted into a shopping center that will introduce new, specialty restaurants to San Antonio and feature a high-end fitness center along with one-of-a-kind boutiques, Kevin Hunter, CSW Development's chief operating officer and chief financial officer, told KSAT.com.

Hunter said the 34-acre property, which sits less than 500 feet from the RIM, will offer a high-end shopping experience that differs from what's already in the area.

Hunter said unlike retailers nestled in nearby shopping centers, La Cantera Heights will focus on attracting luxury restaurants, fitness services, medical services and other premium service providers that are less susceptible to the threat of e-commerce.

The shopping center will also offer outdoor services centered around the soon-to-be expanded Leon Creek Trail. Hunter said a premiere fitness services provider has already expressed interest in calling La Cantera Heights home, but did not state which company.

Specific retailers will be announced in the coming months, Hunter said. Right now, the focus is on getting building permits from the City of San Antonio. Hunter said the goal is to have phase one, priced at $15 million, completed in the next 12 to 14 months.

Pape-Dawson Engineering and Alamo Architects are working on the project, which is separated into two phases: North and South, with South constructed first.

The southern part of the land will be developed for "fast, casual food, hip sit down dining concepts coupled with passion brand fitness concepts and services," according to a statement from CSW Developers.

The northern part of the project will also feature sit-down restaurant concepts, but most of the restaurants there will be new to San Antonio. There will also be a multi-tenant building -- to be leased out as offices -- on the northern section of land.

USAA Real Estate and CSW Development have been working on La Cantera Heights for the past year-and-a-half, Hunter said.

