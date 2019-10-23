Photos go inside 'over-the-top' showcase at George Strait's former Dominion home

SAN ANTONIO - Luxury cars and a dinner curated by George Strait were among the highlights of a showcase at the country star's former mansion in the Dominion.

Kuper Sotheby's International Realty hosted the "over-the-top" event Saturday evening to showcase the home currently listed at $8.9 million.

Real estate agent Tamara Strait, the icon's daughter-in-law, invited Kuper Sotheby's agents around Texas for the event that included a luxury car showcase, craft cocktails by Codigo Tequila and a Strait-curated dinner made by Silo, according to a news release.

A DJ and a local artist were also on hand at the event. See photos of the event below:

Guests also included homeowners in Bexar and Kendall counties with properties worth more than $2 million, according to a news release.

Strait himself did not attend the event.

The home, located at 10 Davenport Lane, sits atop a hill amid 12.2 acres in the Dominion.

It was designed by renowned Arizona architect Bill Tull, who relocated to San Antonio for two years during the construction, its listing states. It was completed in 1995.

Features include stained-glass windows, adobe walls and an infinity-edge pool.

See aerial footage of the mansion:

