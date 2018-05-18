Photos, videos show heartbreaking scene after fatal shooting at Santa Fe HS

HOUSTON - An active shooter situation at a Houston-area high school Friday left eight to 10 people, and Harris County Sheriff's Office Ed Gonzalez said the majority of the victims are students.

According to KSAT.com’s sister station Click2Houston.com, the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at Santa Fe High School.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, KPRC reporters have been sharing heartbreaking videos of students describing the terrifying moments during the onslaught.

In a video sent out by Click2Houston.com, a student said she was “scared for her life” and that “no one should go through this. No one should feel that pain.”

"I was scared for my life. No one should go through this, no one should feel that pain," said a #SantaFHighSchool student who sought safety by running into the woods. THE LATEST --> https://t.co/zS756D6Y0m pic.twitter.com/xjdP3H0CtG — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 18, 2018

Another student told a KPRC reporter that she was in the school’s theater room when she heard “four, maybe five shots.”

“I didn’t know what they were at first, but then I started hearing screaming, so, I got up and I ran and we hid backstage in the workshop,” the student said.

After learning of the fatal shooting, parents began to arrive at the school, worried and concerned about their children who may have been among the victims.

#BREAKING: Eight people are confirmed dead in shooting in Santa Fe High School. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/ZA8RLoQsIk — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) May 18, 2018

"I couldn’t understand her. There was just noise coming out of her body. I could tell she was in distress." Susan Davidson, the mother of #SantaFeHighSchool student Dakota Sharder said. pic.twitter.com/l9mlqKRprG — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 18, 2018

we are hearing from Harris County Sheriff Gonzalez that the shooter is allegedly a student of Santa Fe High School. Sheriff Gonzalez also said one of the people shot was a Santa Fe ISD Police Officer. We are hearing that person is also a retired Houston officer. #kprc2 #santafe — Leigh Frillici (@KPRC2Leigh) May 18, 2018

#BREAKING: Clear Lake Regional Medical Center has received 7 patients from Santa Fe High, Mainland Medical Center has received 2 patients -from HCA Healthcare @KPRC2 — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) May 18, 2018

#BREAKING: highway 6 blocked off (3 miles NW of #SantaFeHigh) because @HCSOTexas deputy told me “there’s a bomb” at a house law enforcement has surrounded. Bomb techs on scene. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/moJhtvtrwA — Jake Reiner (@KPRC2Jake) May 18, 2018

Parents and students being reunited at the Alamo Gym and the old Barnett Intermediate School after Santa Fe High School shooting @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Hdq4asmzh7 — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) May 18, 2018

Dustin Sederin, a student at #SantaFeHighSchool, said he saw the shooter moments before Friday’s massacre wearing a trench coat and a ‘"Born to Kill"’ T-shirt. Sederin said the boy was bullied and very quiet. pic.twitter.com/ttrJrklJHE — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 18, 2018

