Police, Crime Stoppers release image of bowling alley robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released an image of one of the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery at a bowling alley on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery took place around 4 a.m. at the Astro SuperBowl located in the 3200 block of Harry Wurzbach near Austin Highway.

According to police, the suspect (shown above) broke into the bowling alley with another man and confronted the night manager, threatening him with a handgun.

That's when, police said, the suspect demanded the manager's money and phone before demanding to the see the safe.

The manager complied and the man later fled with the other suspect.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

