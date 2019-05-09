Police find car belonging to Maleah Davis' stepfather outside Houston

HOUSTON - Officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen around the same time 4-year-old Maleah Davis disappeared while under the care of her stepfather, according to police.

KSAT.com's sister station, Click2Houston.com, reported Thursday that officers located the vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Missouri City, which is just outside of Houston.

Click2Houston.com reports Maleah was not in the vehicle and the search for her continues.

The discovery comes days after Maleah's stepfather told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted by three men in a pickup truck. He said he was knocked out and when he woke up, Maleah and his gray Nissan Altima with paper tags, were gone, according to Click2Houston.com.

