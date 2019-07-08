Police investigate after human remains found at Seguin home

SEGUIN, Texas - Police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in Seguin on Sunday night.

According to Seguin Chief of Police Terry Nichols, police were investigating a case of child abuse and neglect and while working that investigation officers received information that there may be remains at a home in the 900 block of Anderson Street.

Police searched the home and found human skeletal remains belonging to an adult in a bedroom at the home.

Nichols said it's unclear if the person died by criminal means. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the remains.

Officials have not yet determined the identity of the person found inside the home, adding that the person had been there for a "long time."

Seguin police, the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas State University Department of Anthropology are working to determine the identity of the remains and how the individual died.

According to Nichols, police have been to the house six times since the beginning of 2019 for reports of runaways, and once for a civil matter regarding vehicles in a roadway.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.