Police looking for gunman in fatal shooting at Northeast Side apartments

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened at a Northeast side apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Authorities got a call for a shooting at the Bellevue Apartment complex at 5341 Gawain Drive just after 1 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim's girlfriend said the victim was outside talking with someone when she heard several gunshots.

Police said the victim was found behind a staircase at the complex.

SAPD Sergeant David Renn said the suspect is a black male with a goatee. He was seen running from the scene in a hoodie, Jordan brand flip flops and basketball shorts.

Police took the victim to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the victim knew the shooter.

Authorities are combing through surveillance footage from nearby businesses to see if they can get any new leads in the case.

