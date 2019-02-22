Police: Man arrested after robbing 2 cellphone stores, stealing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man after he allegedly robbed two wireless communication stores and carjacked a vehicle, all in the month in February.

Dylan Viesca, 29, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, Viesca on Feb. 11 first robbed a Metro PCS store in the 2100 block of Goliad Road before stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in the 1400 block of East Commerce on Feb. 19.

Police said Viesca also robbed a Cricket Wireless in the 200 block of Goliad Road on Feb. 20.

Authorities say Viesca could be charged with more robberies as well, but that he is presently charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

