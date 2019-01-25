Police release image of gunman in slaying of 7-Eleven clerk on New Year's Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released a photo of the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a 7-Eleven store clerk on New Year's Day.

Timothy Deshawn Collins, 42, died after he was shot multiple times by an unknown masked gunman who entered the convenience store near Callaghan Road and Interstate 10 firing a handgun.

Collins was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said the gunman was last seen running toward the highway.

Crime Stoppers said on Friday that they will pay a guaranteed $15,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone who can identify the gunman is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

