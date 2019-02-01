SAPD: Woman shot at after witnessing theft of car tires at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who stumbled across a theft of car tires off a vehicle at a North Side apartment complex was shot at early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at the Place at Castle Hills Apartments, located in the 11800 block of Braesview Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Blanco Road.

According to police, the woman saw some people stealing tires off a car and began writing down the license plate number on their car when they noticed and fired at her with what she thought was a rifle.

Police said the suspects took off after the shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and set up a quadrant but did not find them, police said.

Police, however, did find another car in the parking lot hit by gunfire. The car the thieves were stealing tires from has two tires missing and a car jack was left under it, police said.

Authorities said they are now ooking for three men, possibly teens, in a white or grey Dodge pickup truck.

Neighbors at the complex said they have had tires stolen before. Police said the investigation into the shooting and theft is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.