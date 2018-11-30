Police searching for person who shot driver prior to deadly crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot a driver just before he crashed his pickup and died at a busy far West Side intersection.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office was working to make a positive identification of the victim, but a staff member said he was 57 years old.

Witnesses told police they saw the man speed in his pickup through a red light, hit a traffic signal pole and roll over near the intersection of Potranco and Culebra roads.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said they found out he also had a gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers came upon the wreckage after 1 a.m. Friday as they headed to a different call.

They had received reports of gunshots at an apartment complex nearby in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads.

Police said they quickly realized the two scenes were connected, and that the man involved in the crash had been shot at the apartment complex and was trying to get away at the time.

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The gunman got away.

