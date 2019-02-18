Police seek suspect in 2017 slaying of man whose body was found at Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO - Ricardo Sanchez died nearly two years ago and police still have not been able to charge anyone in his death.

San Antonio police said Sanchez was found dead on Feb. 20, 2017, at Calaveras Lake. A few days before that, police said, he got into a fight with a man in the driveway of a home on Lee Hall Street.

Officers arrived to find a crime scene in a driveway, with blood indicating someone had suffered serious injuries, according to a news release.

Sanchez was nowhere to be found at the home on Lee Hall, and his body was later found at Calaveras Lake.

If you have any information that could help detectives solve Sanchez’s slaying, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.