Police seeking answers in unsolved murder in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police are still searching for answers in the case of Angelo Polendo, who was shot Oct. 11, 2016, in the 1500 block of N. Sabinas near W Laurel.

Polendo was murdered by an unknown suspect around 11:35 p.m., according to San Antonio police.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and reported seeing a gray vehicle flee the scene.

Teen slain after answering late-night door knock in San Antonio, police say

The 37-year-old was found in the street at the corner of the intersection where the shooting took place, police said.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the person(s) responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

SAPD: Robbers brandish handgun, hunting knife at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, demand money

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the aggravated robbery.

Only anonymous, crime-solving tips that haven't previously been provided to law enforcement will qualify for a reward.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at SACrimeStoppers.com or via phone at 210-224-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.