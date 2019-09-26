SAPD: Robbers brandish handgun, hunting knife at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, demand money

SAN ANTONIO - Two robbers held up the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q at 6950 Military Drive W. on Sept. 16, and now police are asking for help to identify the perpetrators.

The robbers forced employees to hand over money during the incident.

One robber was holding a handgun and the other was wielding a hunting knife, according to police.

The pair fled in a silver Infiniti vehicle, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the aggravated robbery.

Only anonymous, crime-solving tips that haven't previously been provided to law enforcement will qualify for a reward.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at SACrimeStoppers.com or via phone at 210-224-STOP(7867).

