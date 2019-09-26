Teen slain after answering late-night door knock in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching the person or people responsible for the slaying of 19-year-old Christian Vinzant.

Christian was shot after he opened the door when someone knocked at a residence in the 6800 block of Stockport of the Camelot II subdivision sometime in the late evening on March 11.

He died from injuries sustained in the shooting and police still don't have a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the person(s) responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the aggravated robbery.

Only anonymous, crime-solving tips that haven't previously been provided to law enforcement will qualify for a reward.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at SACrimeStoppers.com or via phone at 210-224-STOP(7867).

