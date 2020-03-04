70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

70ºF

National

President Trump donates $100,000 of presidential salary to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump donated his 2019 Q4 salary to help combat the virus

Steffen Bøhn, WSLS

Tags: Coronavirus, President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has donated his fourth quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
President Donald Trump has donated his fourth quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. (WSLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has donated his fourth quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

This is the most recent fulfillment of his commitment to donate his entire presidential salary of $400,000. Trump has previously donated to the department in order to fight the country’s opioid epidemic as well as give money to the Department of Homeland Security.

This time the money was donated to the Department to help “contain, confront and combat,” the coronavirus, garnering some appreciation from the public.

Not all reaction to the announcement is positive as some cite this donation as minimal compared to other expenses Trump has made while in office.

*This story was originally published on WSLS.com.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.