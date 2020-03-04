President Trump donates $100,000 of presidential salary to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has donated his fourth quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

This is the most recent fulfillment of his commitment to donate his entire presidential salary of $400,000. Trump has previously donated to the department in order to fight the country’s opioid epidemic as well as give money to the Department of Homeland Security.

This time the money was donated to the Department to help “contain, confront and combat,” the coronavirus, garnering some appreciation from the public.

I’m sure it will be put to good use. Thank you, President Trump for all you do❤️🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸Rosanna Conservative🇺🇸 (@Rosanna_Red) March 3, 2020

He keeps to his promises! — Austin Clare Ball (@RealAustinBall) March 3, 2020

Not all reaction to the announcement is positive as some cite this donation as minimal compared to other expenses Trump has made while in office.

Trump’s “donated” salary barely covers one of his weekend stays in Mar-a-Lago. Nor will will it put a dent in the $100,000 a day it cost for security when Melania lived in Trump Tower. It certainly won’t cover Ivanka’s extravagant international outings. https://t.co/Bk8aAumW5R — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) March 3, 2020

Spends $130,000,000 tax paying dollars playing golf, gives himself billions in tax cuts meanwhile Flint still without clean water. Sorry but we see pass the shiny objects he tries to dangle. https://t.co/LYJikx3vnh — Thats Yangsta🧢☂️🌺🚛🎹🏀🇺🇸 (@JayKing730) March 3, 2020

