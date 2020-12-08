WATCH LIVE: Army leaders to announce results of Fort Hood review at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON – Update (11:05 a.m.): Army leaders are firing or suspending 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordering policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that fostered a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults and harassment.

Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders on Tuesday announced the findings of an independent panel’s investigation into problems at the Texas base. The actions, taken by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, come in the aftermath of a year that saw 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

The firings and suspensions include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year Guillen was killed, as well as Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Divisions. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge. The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. He was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year.

Original: Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and other senior Army leaders are expected to announce the results of a review of Fort Hood following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and a pattern of violence in 2020.

McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston will brief the media on the Fort Hood independent review at 11 a.m.

Fort Hood, near Killeen, has remained in the public eye this year due to alleged violence and criticism of the command culture at the installation.

According to investigators, Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Guillen was missing for more than two months before her remains were found. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.

The body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found in July near a reservoir by the base. In June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.

Altogether, so far this year, 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood have died due to suicide, homicide or accidents, compared with 32 last year and 24 in 2018.

U.S. officials on Monday said that McCarthy is expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood.

According to officials familiar with the matter, McCarthy will take administrative action that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss results of an internal review not yet made public.

McCarthy and other senior Army leaders are expected to announce the results of the review on Tuesday. In recent months, they have questioned whether there is a toxic environment at the base and pledged to hold leaders accountable.

