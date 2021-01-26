WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing on Tuesday with Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Psaki and Rice are expected to discuss President Joe Biden’s equity agenda and the coronavirus pandemic’s financial effects on American families.

Later on Tuesday, the president will deliver remarks on his racial equity agenda and sign executive orders.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance.

That event at 1 p.m. will also be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

Read also: