Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. officials say the Army plans to put a civilian in charge of the command that conducts criminal investigations, in response to widespread criticism that the unit is understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

WASHINGTON – The Army plans to put a civilian in charge of the command that conducts criminal investigations, a response to widespread criticism the unit is understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators, officials familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision, expected to be announced Thursday, reflects recommendations made by an independent commission in the wake of violent crimes and murders at Fort Hood, Texas, including the death of Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found about two months after she was killed.

According to officials, the Army Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, will be separated from the Provost Marshall General's office, and instead of being run by a general officer it will be overseen by a yet-to-be-named civilian director. The move is designed to improve the capabilities of the command and address the findings of the Fort Hood commission.

The CID will be responsible for criminal investigations, and the Provost Marshal office will continue with separate duties.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision before it was made public, said immediate changes would be implemented at three Army installations considered high-risk to increase qualified staffing and help improve relationships with local law enforcement. It's unclear which installations will be affected.

Longer-term changes would address how to improve the criminal investigations to better deter crime.

The decision comes amid heightened attention within the Pentagon on ways to address sexual assaults and other discipline problems in the military. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's first directive after he took office in January ordered senior leaders to look into their sexual assault prevention programs, and he later created a panel to study the matter.

The Fort Hood independent review panel, however, was created last year by former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.