🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 7 joint constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election

Voters in Bexar County on May 7 will decide whether to lower some property tax bills, approve bonds and elect municipal and school district officials.
Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is April 26 (received, not postmarked).
The following list of items on the ballot was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.
While everyone in Texas will have the constitutional amendment propositions on their ballots, the rest of the ballot is determined by your voting precinct.
State of Texas
Proposition 1
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2
“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Municipalities
San Antonio
Proposition A: Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $471,557,000 for streets, bridges, and sidewalks and levying a tax in payment thereof”
Proposition B: Drainage and Flood Control
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $169,873,000 for drainage and flood control and levying a tax in payment thereof”
Proposition C: Parks and Recreation
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $271,915,000 for parks, recreation, and open space improvements and levying a tax in payment thereof”
Proposition D: Library and Cultural Facilities
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $58,375,000 for library and cultural facilities and levying a tax in payment thereof”
Proposition E: Public Safety Facilities
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $78,280,000 for public safety facilities and levying a tax payment thereof”
Proposition F: Affordable Housing
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $150,000,000 for affordable housing projects and levying a tax in payment thereof”
Castle Hills
Alderman Place No. 4
- Kim Wynn
- Jack Joyce
Alderman Place No. 5
- Douglas A. Gregory
- Beth Daines
Proposition A
“The Reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Castle Hills at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets to be held on May 7, 2022. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Grey Forest
Mayor
- Mandie Waldrop
- Susan Darst
Council, Place No. 2
- Tim Santy
- John Haese
Proposition A
“The reauthorization of a local sales and use tax in the city of Grey Forest, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Helotes
Council, Place No. 2
- Linda Salazar
- Jen Sones
Hollywood Park
Council, Place No. 2
- Michael Hall
- Todd Kounse
Proposition A
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the town of Hollywood Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized”
Kirby
Council
- Michael Lawrence-Weden
- Sylvia Leos Apodaca
- Charlene Wyatt
- Joe Molina
- Chris Garza
- Roger Romens
- Thomas Hernandez
- Mike Martin
Leon Valley
Mayor
- Evan Bohl
- Chris Riley
Council, Place No. 2
- Josh Stevens
- Danielle Carriere Bolton
- Elaine Valdez
Live Oak
Bond Election
Proposition A
“The issuance of $18,000,000 of bonds by the city of Live Oak, Texas for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
Charter Amendment
Proposition B
“Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak by deleting and amending those provisions which are redundant of state law, duplicative of other sections of the Charter or otherwise unnecessary for placement in the Charter.”
Proposition C
“Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak to require city officials to comply with state law regarding conflicts of interest.”
Proposition D
“Amending the City Charter of Live Oak by deleting those provisions which authorize the Mayor to delay the adoption of an ordinance or resolution passed by the City Council.”
Proposition E
“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to allow the municipal judge to set court sessions.”
Proposition F
“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide for the appointment, suspension, or removal of the municipal court judge, at will, by a majority vote of the city council.”
Proposition G
“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide that any individual who violates Section 12.02 Prohibitions, of the City Charter, shall be ineligible for a period of five (5) years thereafter to hold any City office or position and, if an officer or employee of the City shall immediately forfeit their office or position.”
Proposition H
“Amending the charter of Live Oak to add a general criminal and civil penalty for violations of the City Charter.”
Lytle
Mayor
- Ruben Gonzalez
- Tom Cate
Olmos Park
Mayor
- Kenneth Farrimond
- Deanna Rickabaugh
Council, Place No. 5
- Robert M. Adelman
- Will Brooks
Proposition No. 1
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Olmos Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Shavano Park
Proposition A
“The issuance of bonds for designing, demolishing, constructing, renovating, improving, extending and making permanent street, sidewalk, drainage and any related improvements in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000, and levying a tax in payment thereof, with priority given to the following: Bent Oak Dr., Chimney Rock Ln., Cliffside Dr., End Gate Ln., Fawn Dr., Saddletree Rd., Shavano Dr., Wagon Trail Rd., Windmill Rd., Post Oak Way, Cul-desacs: Elm Spring Ln., Honey Bee Ln., Hunters Branch, Hunters Branch South, Turkey Creek Road, and De Zavala Rd.”
St. Hedwig
City Council, Place No. 2
- Ellen T. Swetman
- Russell Beck
Terrell Hills
Proposition A
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Terrell Hills, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Universal City
Mayor
- Adam E. Salyer
- John Williams
Council
- Paul Najarian
- Beverly Volle
- Phil Vaughn
- Steven R. Buck
- Richard K. Edwards
Windcrest
Proposition A
“The issuance of not to exceed $5,000,000 of city of Windcrest, Texas general obligation bonds for a new aquatic center at Jim Seal and Crestway Drive, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
School Districts
Alamo Heights ISD
Trustee, Place No. 2
- Elise Kibler
- Brian C. Hamilton
- Jane Lindell Hughes
Comal ISD
Single Member, District No. 6
- Amber Bracegirdle
- Amanda Jones
Single Member, District No. 7
- Steve Gallets
- Orlando “OJ” Dona
- David Krawczynski
- Kaila Stovall
Harlandale ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of not to exceed $93,500,000 of bonds by the Harlandale Independent School District for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of not to exceed $22,000,000 of Harlandale Independent School District refunding bonds for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of the principal, interest, and redemption premium on certain previously issued maintenance tax obligations of the district, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C
“The issuance of not to exceed $9,500,000 of bonds by the Harlandale Independent School District for school stadium facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Medina Valley ISD
Single Member, District No. 3
- Matthew Castiglione
- Darren Calvert
Proposition A
“The issuance of $383,215,400 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of $14,000,000 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school stadium facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
North East ISD
Single Member, District No. 2
- Jacqueline Klein
- Terri Williams
- Rhonda N. Rowland
Single Member, District No. 3
- Diane Sciba Villarreal
- Omar Leos
Single Member, District No. 7
- Marsha Landry
- Joseph Trevino
- Sandy Winkley
Northside ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of $992,000,000 of bonds by the Northside Independent School District for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Southwest ISD
Trustee
- Ida Perez Sudolcan
- Raul Leonidas Nuques
- Stefanie Salinas
- Sylvester Vasquez Jr.
College Districts
Alamo Community College District General Election
For Trustee, District No. 2
- Jakub Kosiba
- Gloria Ray
View the full sample ballot below:
May 7 2022 Generic Sample Ballot by David Ibanez on Scribd