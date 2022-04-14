🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 7 joint constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

Voters in Bexar County on May 7 will decide whether to lower some property tax bills, approve bonds and elect municipal and school district officials.

Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is April 26 (received, not postmarked).

The following list of items on the ballot was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

While everyone in Texas will have the constitutional amendment propositions on their ballots, the rest of the ballot is determined by your voting precinct.

See the full sample ballot below.

State of Texas

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Municipalities

San Antonio

Proposition A: Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $471,557,000 for streets, bridges, and sidewalks and levying a tax in payment thereof”

Proposition B: Drainage and Flood Control

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $169,873,000 for drainage and flood control and levying a tax in payment thereof”

Proposition C: Parks and Recreation

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $271,915,000 for parks, recreation, and open space improvements and levying a tax in payment thereof”

Proposition D: Library and Cultural Facilities

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $58,375,000 for library and cultural facilities and levying a tax in payment thereof”

Proposition E: Public Safety Facilities

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $78,280,000 for public safety facilities and levying a tax payment thereof”

Proposition F: Affordable Housing

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $150,000,000 for affordable housing projects and levying a tax in payment thereof”

Castle Hills

Alderman Place No. 4

Kim Wynn

Jack Joyce

Alderman Place No. 5

Douglas A. Gregory

Beth Daines

Proposition A

“The Reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Castle Hills at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets to be held on May 7, 2022. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Grey Forest

Mayor

Mandie Waldrop

Susan Darst

Council, Place No. 2

Tim Santy

John Haese

Proposition A

“The reauthorization of a local sales and use tax in the city of Grey Forest, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Helotes

Council, Place No. 2

Linda Salazar

Jen Sones

Hollywood Park

Council, Place No. 2

Michael Hall

Todd Kounse

Proposition A

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the town of Hollywood Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized”

Kirby

Council

Michael Lawrence-Weden

Sylvia Leos Apodaca

Charlene Wyatt

Joe Molina

Chris Garza

Roger Romens

Thomas Hernandez

Mike Martin

Leon Valley

Mayor

Evan Bohl

Chris Riley

Council, Place No. 2

Josh Stevens

Danielle Carriere Bolton

Elaine Valdez

Live Oak

Bond Election

Proposition A

“The issuance of $18,000,000 of bonds by the city of Live Oak, Texas for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

Charter Amendment

Proposition B

“Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak by deleting and amending those provisions which are redundant of state law, duplicative of other sections of the Charter or otherwise unnecessary for placement in the Charter.”

Proposition C

“Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak to require city officials to comply with state law regarding conflicts of interest.”

Proposition D

“Amending the City Charter of Live Oak by deleting those provisions which authorize the Mayor to delay the adoption of an ordinance or resolution passed by the City Council.”

Proposition E

“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to allow the municipal judge to set court sessions.”

Proposition F

“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide for the appointment, suspension, or removal of the municipal court judge, at will, by a majority vote of the city council.”

Proposition G

“Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide that any individual who violates Section 12.02 Prohibitions, of the City Charter, shall be ineligible for a period of five (5) years thereafter to hold any City office or position and, if an officer or employee of the City shall immediately forfeit their office or position.”

Proposition H

“Amending the charter of Live Oak to add a general criminal and civil penalty for violations of the City Charter.”

Lytle

Mayor

Ruben Gonzalez

Tom Cate

Olmos Park

Mayor

Kenneth Farrimond

Deanna Rickabaugh

Council, Place No. 5

Robert M. Adelman

Will Brooks

Proposition No. 1

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Olmos Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Shavano Park

Proposition A

“The issuance of bonds for designing, demolishing, constructing, renovating, improving, extending and making permanent street, sidewalk, drainage and any related improvements in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000, and levying a tax in payment thereof, with priority given to the following: Bent Oak Dr., Chimney Rock Ln., Cliffside Dr., End Gate Ln., Fawn Dr., Saddletree Rd., Shavano Dr., Wagon Trail Rd., Windmill Rd., Post Oak Way, Cul-desacs: Elm Spring Ln., Honey Bee Ln., Hunters Branch, Hunters Branch South, Turkey Creek Road, and De Zavala Rd.”

St. Hedwig

City Council, Place No. 2

Ellen T. Swetman

Russell Beck

Terrell Hills

Proposition A

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Terrell Hills, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Universal City

Mayor

Adam E. Salyer

John Williams

Council

Paul Najarian

Beverly Volle

Phil Vaughn

Steven R. Buck

Richard K. Edwards

Windcrest

Proposition A

“The issuance of not to exceed $5,000,000 of city of Windcrest, Texas general obligation bonds for a new aquatic center at Jim Seal and Crestway Drive, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

School Districts

Alamo Heights ISD

Trustee, Place No. 2

Elise Kibler

Brian C. Hamilton

Jane Lindell Hughes

Comal ISD

Single Member, District No. 6

Amber Bracegirdle

Amanda Jones

Single Member, District No. 7

Steve Gallets

Orlando “OJ” Dona

David Krawczynski

Kaila Stovall

Harlandale ISD

Proposition A

“The issuance of not to exceed $93,500,000 of bonds by the Harlandale Independent School District for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition B

“The issuance of not to exceed $22,000,000 of Harlandale Independent School District refunding bonds for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of the principal, interest, and redemption premium on certain previously issued maintenance tax obligations of the district, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition C

“The issuance of not to exceed $9,500,000 of bonds by the Harlandale Independent School District for school stadium facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Medina Valley ISD

Single Member, District No. 3

Matthew Castiglione

Darren Calvert

Proposition A

“The issuance of $383,215,400 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition B

“The issuance of $14,000,000 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school stadium facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

North East ISD

Single Member, District No. 2

Jacqueline Klein

Terri Williams

Rhonda N. Rowland

Single Member, District No. 3

Diane Sciba Villarreal

Omar Leos

Single Member, District No. 7

Marsha Landry

Joseph Trevino

Sandy Winkley

Northside ISD

Proposition A

“The issuance of $992,000,000 of bonds by the Northside Independent School District for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Southwest ISD

Trustee

Ida Perez Sudolcan

Raul Leonidas Nuques

Stefanie Salinas

Sylvester Vasquez Jr.

College Districts

Alamo Community College District General Election

For Trustee, District No. 2

Jakub Kosiba

Gloria Ray

View the full sample ballot below: