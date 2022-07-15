Cornyn, Cruz among GOP senators visiting Texas-Mexico border on Friday

MCALLEN, Texas – A delegation of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas will pay a visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday to survey the current state of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Joining Cruz and Cornyn are senators James Lankford of Oklahoma, Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
According to a news release from Cruz’s office, during their visit, the senators will:
- Participate in a night border tour with law enforcement
- Participate in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aerial border tour
- Meet with local landowners to discuss the impact of the open border on Texas communities
- Receive briefings from the National Border Patrol Council and CBP about the challenges these agencies face
- Receive a briefing from the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety about state efforts to secure the border, known as Operation Lone Star
- Hold a press conference to discuss the state of the U.S.-Mexico border
The press conference, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Friday, will be streamed live in this article.