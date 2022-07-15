93º

Cornyn, Cruz among GOP senators visiting Texas-Mexico border on Friday

Senators will be holding news conference about visit at 2:15 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, center, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, speak together, joined at far left by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the House chamber as they await a speech by the Greek prime minister, at the Capitol in Washington, May 17, 2022.

MCALLEN, Texas – A delegation of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas will pay a visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday to survey the current state of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Joining Cruz and Cornyn are senators James Lankford of Oklahoma, Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

According to a news release from Cruz’s office, during their visit, the senators will:

  • Participate in a night border tour with law enforcement
  • Participate in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aerial border tour
  • Meet with local landowners to discuss the impact of the open border on Texas communities
  • Receive briefings from the National Border Patrol Council and CBP about the challenges these agencies face
  • Receive a briefing from the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety about state efforts to secure the border, known as Operation Lone Star
  • Hold a press conference to discuss the state of the U.S.-Mexico border

The press conference, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Friday, will be streamed live in this article.

