Cornyn, Cruz among GOP senators visiting Texas-Mexico border on Friday

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, center, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, speak together, joined at far left by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the House chamber as they await a speech by the Greek prime minister, at the Capitol in Washington, May 17, 2022. In the aftermath of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, their home state, a bipartisan group of senators, including Cornyn are holding private virtual meetings during recess to try to strike a compromise over gun safety legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

