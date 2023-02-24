Texans who have run for president over the last 7 decades

FILE - Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. It's early yet, but next year's presidential race may feature something the political world hasn't seen in the last 50 years: no elected officials from Texas. (Andrew Harrer/Pool Photo via AP, File)

No current or former Texas politician has announced a campaign for the 2024 presidential race. If that trend holds, it would be the first time since 1972 — and just the second time since 1952 — that a Texan hasn't competed in a presidential primary or been on a major party's White House ticket.

A look at candidates from the state through the years:

2024: ???

2020: Democratic former Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Democratic former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro

2016: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz; Republican former Gov. Rick Perry

2012: Perry; Republican Rep. Ron Paul

2008: Paul

2004: Republican President George W. Bush was reelected

2000: Gov. George W. Bush won the presidency

1996: Republican Sen. Phil Gramm; Texas businessman Ross Perot was the Reform Party presidential nominee

1992: Republican President George H.W. Bush was defeated for reelection; Perot ran as an independent

1988: Vice President George H.W. Bush won the presidency; Paul was the Libertarian Party presidential nominee; Sen. Lloyd Bentsen was the Democratic vice presidential nominee

1984: Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush won reelection

1980: Former Rep. George H.W. Bush was GOP vice presidential nominee; former Democratic Gov. John Connally ran in the Republican primary

1976: Bentsen

1972: None

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson declined to seek reelection but was on Democratic primary ballots in early voting states.

1964: Johnson was reelected as president

1960: Johnson was the Democratic vice presidential nominee

1956: Johnson

1952: None