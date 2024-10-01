WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM: JD Vance and Tim Walz to meet in vice presidential debate

This combination of photos shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo)

Vice presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz will meet in a debate on Tuesday evening — the last scheduled debate of the 2024 campaign.

CBS News is hosting the debate at 8 p.m. CDT in New York, and coverage starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the debate and ABC News coverage live in the player above.

The debate will give Vance, a Republican freshman senator from Ohio, and Walz, a two-term Democratic governor of Minnesota, the chance to introduce themselves, make the case for their running mates, and go on the attack against the opposing ticket.

Tuesday’s matchup could have an outsized impact. Polls have shown Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump locked in a close contest, giving added weight to anything that can sway voters on the margins, including the impression left by the vice-presidential candidates. It also might be the last debate of the campaign, with the Harris and Trump teams failing to agree on another meeting.

The role of a presidential running mate is typically to serve as an attack dog for the person at the top of the ticket, arguing against the opposing presidential candidate and their proxy on stage. Both Vance and Walz have embraced that role.

Vance’s occasionally confrontational news interviews and appearances on the campaign trail have underscored why Trump picked him for the Republican ticket despite his past biting criticisms of the former president, including once suggesting Trump would be “America’s Hitler.”

Walz, meanwhile, catapulted onto Harris’ campaign by branding Trump and Republicans as “just weird,” creating an attack line for Democrats seeking to argue Republicans are disconnected from the American people.

A new AP-NORC poll found that Walz is better liked than Vance, potentially giving the Republican an added challenge.

After a Harris-Trump debate in which Republicans complained about the ABC News moderators fact-checking Trump, Tuesday’s debate will not feature any corrections from the hosts. CBS News said the onus for pointing out misstatements will be on the candidates, with moderators “facilitating those opportunities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

