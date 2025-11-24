Trump administration plans to review refugees admitted under Biden, memo obtained by The AP says President Donald Trump talks after meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans a review of all refugees admitted to the U.S. during the Biden administration, according to a memo obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
The review is likely to sow confusion and fear among the nearly 200,000 people who fled war and persecution to come to the United States during that period.
The memo, dated Nov. 21, said that during the Biden years “expediency” and “quantity” were prioritized over “detailed screening and vetting” and that warranted the comprehensive review and “re-interview of all refugees admitted from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.”
Advocates of the refugee program say that refugees are generally some of the most vetted of all people coming to the United States and that they often wait years to be able to come to America.
