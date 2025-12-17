Young Democrat launches primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson in Mississippi

FILE - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JACKSON, Miss. – A 33-year-old antitrust lawyer with ties to major Democratic politicians is challenging U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson to represent Mississippi's 2nd congressional district.

Evan Turnage is the latest in a trend of young Democrats looking to oust the party's old guard and rebrand the party after the 2024 election.

“The same old playbook from the '90s isn't going to work anymore,” Turnage said. “We are dealing with Big Tech firms and social media and AI, and we need members of Congress who know how to navigate that terrain.”

The Yale-educated attorney has served as chief counsel to then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and senior counsel to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

If elected, Turnage said he would focus on creating economic opportunity and political reform.

Thompson, a civil-rights leader, has represented the district for more than 30 years. He formerly chaired the House Jan. 6 committee and is a ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The last time Thompson faced a meaningful primary challenge was in 2012 against former Greenville Mayor Heather McTeer Toney.

In a statement, Thompson said he is confident his record will speak for itself.

“Elections were created to give people the ability to make a choice," Thompson said. "I trust the voters of the district.”

The district is a Democratic stronghold in a state led mainly by Republicans. It stretches along the Mississippi River, covering the western side of the state and the capital of Jackson.

Thompson is facing several other challengers, including Republican Ron Eller, who lost to Thompson in 2024.

Voters will choose the party's Democratic nominee in a primary on March 10, 2026.